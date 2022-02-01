EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty on Tejasswi Prakash ‘age shaming’ her: It was very distasteful

Though she didn’t get the chance to lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Shamita Shetty definitely won million hearts with her stint. During the BB’s final task, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a major fight. Shamita lost her temper when Tejasswi made an ‘age shaming’ remark and called her ‘aunty’. Several celebrities including Bipasha Basu and Gauahar Khan came out in support of Shamita and slammed Tejasswi for her remark.

Now, Shamita Shetty in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla commented on the same. The third runner-up said, “It was very distasteful. I just hope she doesn’t repeat her mistake because she may sit and apologise and justify whatever she has said. But words once spoken cannot be taken back. She needs to be a little more sensitive, even if you’re upset, you shouldn’t cross that line. I truly believe, at the end of the day you show your true colours in difficult situations. It’s so easy to be calm and composed when everything is all hunky-dory around you but who you are in a difficult situation really shows your character. In every task she would get very nasty and say some really hurtful stuff. I think she needs to grow up a lot and a little sensitivity would be nice and certainly do not repeat something like to a woman.”

Shamita further added, “It’s taken a lot out of me to be where I’m today. I've struggled a long time in this industry. I take a lot of care of myself and I certainly do not look like an aunty, whatever that means in her sense and the way she said it because I was on another man at time doing my task, it just shows her mentality. This is not my upbringing. We don't do stuff like that. I hope she’s learned from this.”

After completing grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost 120 days in the Bigg Boss house, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the dazzling trophy of season 15. Whereas Shamita Shetty bagged the fourth position.

