EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on b’day bash hosted by Shilpa & whether she & Raqesh are taking a vacation together

Shamita Shetty recently came out of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house as the latest season of the reality show came to an end on January 30. The actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow and is looking forward to the big day. Sister Shilpa Shetty will host a grand birthday party for her. “I am excited about everything these days because for me it’s like I am seeing it, am doing it after so long. I am so happy to just be around the people that I love, and meet my friends after so long. It's very sweet of her to organise this, so I am looking forward to it,” says Shamita.

Is she gifting anything to herself? “I haven’t really thought about it to be honest. But I probably will just go on a vacation for a few days but there is much happening right now, that I have not really had a chance to get down to planning it, or for that matter even think about it. Right now, I am just very happy to be home, in my space. There is a lot to do, and yes in time I’ll probably just take off for a few days and rest my mind a little,” says Shamita.

During her interaction with Pinkvilla, we also played a fun game with the actress. During the same, when we asked who from her fellow Bigg Boss contestants she would like to take along on a vacation, here’s what she said. “Well Raqesh (Bapat) was a contestant, so I’ll choose Raqesh,” says Shamita. And is the vacation happening? “We’ll see (laughs). Everything I can’t reveal,” she concludes.

