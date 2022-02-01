EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty REACTS to Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 after bagging Naagin 6

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 ended on January 30. Tejasswi Prakash won the season while Shamita Shetty who won several hearts with her stint inside the house had finished at fourth place. After coming out of the house, the actress spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively on Tuesday and opened up on various topics including people claiming that Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 as she is a part of Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin season 6. She said that she won’t comment on it but does believe that Pratik Sehajpal, who became the runner-up, should have won the show.

Shamita said, “I don’t think it is right for me to comment on that because at the end of the day I have a very good relationship with Colors. I have done some of the biggest reality shows with them. I would not like to comment on that but I do believe Pratik should have been in the winner. I don’t understand why I got out at fourth. I pretty reached the end and I believe that he had done a lot more than Tejasswi and played his game with a lot more honesty and he should have won".

For those who are unaware, Shamita Shetty’s elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra will throw a birthday party for her tomorrow and she has invited a lot of people from the Bigg Boss fraternity including Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not on the invitee list.

For unversed, it was Shamita’s third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was part of Bigg Boss 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.



