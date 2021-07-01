EXCLUSIVE: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi appreciates doctor’s hard work: They are no less than any superhero

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was seen playing the role of Kuldeep in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti, salutes the hard work of doctors during the pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a toll on the normal life and we have been forced to be cooped in our houses. While everyone has been fighting hard against the deadly virus, it the doctors who have emerged as the frontline warriors and are fighting bravely against the deadly virus. On the occasion of World Doctors’ Day, several celebs from the telly world have expressed their gratitude towards the doctors for their selfless service and hard work during these difficult times.

Joining them, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi have called the doctors a superhero and stated that these frontline workers are doing their best to save people on World Doctors' Day. “Doctors have been playing a very important role in our lives, especially in this pandemic they have been doing their best to save people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank and appreciate all the hard work doctors have been doing, especially in this situation where every day is almost like ‘Saving life day’. In this difficult time, we have realized that doctors are no less than any superhero be it batman or wonder woman,” he added.

Earlier, Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani had also expressed his gratitude towards the doctors. He said, “The entire pandemic has been much more difficult for them than for us and I feel it’s a matter of pride, to be able to selflessly attend to the needs of their duty without thinking twice about their safety. On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, I would like to salute each and every doctor in the world who has worked extremely hard to keep us safe from any kind of illness be it Covid or otherwise”.

