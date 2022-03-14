EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam on turning singer with ‘Tum Mili’; Would love to collaborate with Alia, Priyanka

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam unveiled his first single ‘Tum Mili’ yesterday. Interestingly, besides starring in the music video, the actor has even written and sung the song. Talking about ‘Tum Mili’, Siddharth says the concept of the number is simple and natural. “I told my director that I wanted to go forward with an attitude that nothing is impossible, but I also wanted moments that seemed natural. So if you see the music video, you will notice all the happy and beautiful moments that a couple share are portrayed in it. The song basically showcases a boy singing to his girlfriend on the lines of how he did not believe in love before he met her,” informs the actor-turned-singer.

Siddharth says that when he was learning to play guitar, his fans had requested him to sing a few popular tracks. “So then I thought why not give them something original because I always encourage my fans to do things that are out of one’s comfort zone, and I also should try something which is out of my league. Let me try something which I have never done before or even imagined to do in my entire life. So I decided to do it for my fans because I love and respect them and without them I am nothing,” he informs.

Siddharth wanted to present this single as a gift to his fans. Meanwhile, which actress-singer would he like to collaborate with in the future for a single? “I would love to collaborate with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha. They are very good and have a really good voice. I would love to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra Ma’am too,” Siddharth concludes.

