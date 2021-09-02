EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co contestant Vivan Bhathena: He enjoyed life to the fullest

Ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise came out, the television and the film fraternity has been in a state of shock. Many of the late actor’s friends and colleagues expressed their grief on social media. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shukla’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co-contestant Vivan Bhathena said that his heart sank when he first heard the news this morning. “I couldn’t believe it. We frantically started calling people, and then the news came out,” shares Vivan.

He further adds, “You know, (in our group) we were all the boring types, and he was the one who had all the fun. He has always been the naughty one, upto some mischief and prank. He really enjoyed his life to the fullest. I just feel really sad for his mother, and the people he is leaving behind. I don’t know how they are going to deal with this loss, and I don’t know what happened suddenly that has caused this problem. The words are not coming out right now, and we are all really shaken up.”

Vivan says that Sidharth was a very large hearted person. “He loved life, and sharing his life with people. We will all miss him,” says Vivan.

He informs that they lost touch after Sidharth’s participation in Bigg Boss. “I got busy with my own life, and he was also doing so well. It’s sad that we were not in touch, but I have good memories of him, and I would like to keep it that way. I just wish his mother all the condolences that I can. We have lost a lot of good people in these years, and I don’t know what to do and how to deal with this entire thing. It's sort of becoming unbelievable,” says Vivan.

