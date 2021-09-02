EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla Demise: Dheeraj Dhoopar says, ‘Hard to fathom his passing away so soon’

Sidharth Shukla left a deep void amidst his fans, television fraternity and friends as news of his passing away surfaced. All of 40, Sidharth Shukla was pronounced no more when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. While the initial reports of his demise stated that the 40-year-old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official claimed that the exact reason for Sidharth’s sudden demise is yet to be known. As the news of Sidharth’s demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed that he was not able to believe the news of Sidharth’s demise.

“I couldn't believe it when I first got to know about it. I felt it was a rumour. But once I got a confirmation, I couldn't believe it. I don't know what is happening these days. I have known him from my Sasural Simar Ka days and we have had some good times together. Hard to fathom his passing away so soon,” Dheeraj said.

Bollywood as well as television personalities took to social media to mourn the actor's demise. To recall, had also mourned Sidharth’s demise. He wrote, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti”. Speaking about Sidharth’s demise, while the initial reports suggested that the 40-year-old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official claimed that the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be known. From Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta to Manoj Bajpayee and , many of them took to Twitter and Instagram to pay their respects to Sidharth Shukla.

A shocked Manoj Bajpayee was one of the first celebrities to tweet as he wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" Nikitin Dheer also mourned the demise. “Extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sidharth Shukla, I met him just a while ago, sad how unpredictable life is,” he wrote on Twitter. Hansal Mehta also stated on Twitter, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. He was quite active on his social media and in fact, his last post came in a few days ago. In that post, he had thanked all the frontline workers for their work. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

