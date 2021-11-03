EXCLUSIVE: Suganda Mishra Bhosle on Diwali plans; Has a list of gifts that she wants from Dr Sanket Bhosale

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST  |  30.5K
   
EXCLUSIVE: Suganda Mishra Bhosle on Diwali plans; Has a list of gifts that she wants from Dr Sanket Bhosale
EXCLUSIVE: Suganda Mishra Bhosle on Diwali plans; Has a list of gifts that she wants from Dr Sanket Bhosale

Suganda Mishra Bhosle and Dr. Sanket Bhosale tied the knot earlier this year, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Suganda opened up about her first Diwali after marriage. “It's a very special feeling because I am going to celebrate it with my family - my parents and my parents-in-law. We will all celebrate together because my parents have come down from Punjab, and my brother has also flown down from Canada,” shares Suganda. 

Further talking about their celebration plan, Suganda informs, “Earlier as artists we used to be a part of other people’s celebrations and perform on Diwali, but this time we are celebrating with family, and we're going to entertain ourselves. We will perform at our celebration, but free of cost (laughs). Sanket and I had performed at our wedding, which I think we can repeat during our Diwali celebration too. We have also called for a Karaoke system. My father-in-law is very fond of singing and music. In fact, after my marriage I have even trained my father-in-law and my mother-in-law in singing. So they are continuing with their riyaz, and will be performing too.” 

Meanwhile, she adds that the prep for the big day is going on in full swing. “I haven’t even decided yet on what I will be wearing on Diwali day. Though, it will of course be a traditional attire,” says Suganda

What is she gifting Sanket? “This is a wrong question to ask. You should ask what he is gifting me for Diwali (laughs). I already know what I want from him, but haven’t given much thought on what I have to give him. I have a long list, and many of my gifts are still pending, including the Karwa Chauth gift. We were actually shooting that day, so I had broken my fast on the set itself,” Suganda signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Agarwal shares her Diwali plans, lists down 5 favourite festive outfits

Credits: Pinkvilla Pic Credit: Dr. Sanket Bhosale / Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹771.00
₹1,195.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹99.00
₹299.00 (67%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹2,096.00
₹2,295.00 (9%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹179.00
₹495.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

₹3,043.00
₹5,795.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes With 7l Large Tank|water Saving (white)

Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes Wit...

₹7,999.00
₹16,000.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹15,901.00
₹27,900.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹5,199.00
₹15,999.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹157.00
₹599.00 (74%)
 Buy Now
View All