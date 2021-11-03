EXCLUSIVE: Suganda Mishra Bhosle on Diwali plans; Has a list of gifts that she wants from Dr Sanket Bhosale

Suganda Mishra Bhosle and Dr. Sanket Bhosale tied the knot earlier this year, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Suganda opened up about her first Diwali after marriage. “It's a very special feeling because I am going to celebrate it with my family - my parents and my parents-in-law. We will all celebrate together because my parents have come down from Punjab, and my brother has also flown down from Canada,” shares Suganda.

Further talking about their celebration plan, Suganda informs, “Earlier as artists we used to be a part of other people’s celebrations and perform on Diwali, but this time we are celebrating with family, and we're going to entertain ourselves. We will perform at our celebration, but free of cost (laughs). Sanket and I had performed at our wedding, which I think we can repeat during our Diwali celebration too. We have also called for a Karaoke system. My father-in-law is very fond of singing and music. In fact, after my marriage I have even trained my father-in-law and my mother-in-law in singing. So they are continuing with their riyaz, and will be performing too.”

Meanwhile, she adds that the prep for the big day is going on in full swing. “I haven’t even decided yet on what I will be wearing on Diwali day. Though, it will of course be a traditional attire,” says Suganda.

What is she gifting Sanket? “This is a wrong question to ask. You should ask what he is gifting me for Diwali (laughs). I already know what I want from him, but haven’t given much thought on what I have to give him. I have a long list, and many of my gifts are still pending, including the Karwa Chauth gift. We were actually shooting that day, so I had broken my fast on the set itself,” Suganda signs off.

