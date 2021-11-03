EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Agarwal shares her Diwali plans, lists down 5 favourite festive outfits

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:22 PM IST  |  41.8K
   
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Agarwal shares her Diwali plans, lists down 5 favourite festive outfits
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Agarwal shares her Diwali plans, lists down 5 favourite festive outfits
Advertisement

With Diwali just around the corner, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal spoke to Pinkvilla about her Diwali plans, and suggested 5 outfits from her wardrobe, which can be a perfect festive attire. When asked the actress about her Diwali plans this year, here’s what she had to say. “You know such festivals are very special to me. I spend all the time in the entire year to be with my work friends, my professional environment. There are very few times when I am with my personal family environment. So Diwali and such festivals for me are family time, and I spend all these festivals as simply as possible,” shares Divya

She informs that she had done a lot of photoshoots before participating in Bigg Boss OTT, and had tried a lot of traditional looks. She lists down five of her favourite outfits from her wardrobe that can be worn on Diwali. Take a look.

 

"I think this is one of my favourite looks, and I really like this one. I wore this towards the end of the show and people loved it. Red for me is a very traditional colour."

 

"This was also one of my favourite Diwalis, I had worn this. It’s a simple, nice Kurta, and very comfortable. I want to be very comfortable during the festivals, where I can run around the house, serve people, people are coming home, dance, and do masti."

"I like this one also a lot. This was Prince (Narula) and Yuvika’s (Chaudhary) wedding picture, where half of the people already thought that we were dating, which is not true. We were best friends for each other."

"This is one of my favourite festival pictures. It’s a nice pink gharara with all pink. Such subtle colours I love, and this can be the look."

 

"This one is also one of the looks I love. This is like a plain Anarkali, again very comfortable, very chic. I like it." 

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty express animosity; Former calls latter ‘insecure’

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$77.00
$139.99 (45%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen With 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat And Shake Reminder, 5.8 Qt, Black

Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One...

$119.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All