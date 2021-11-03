EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Agarwal shares her Diwali plans, lists down 5 favourite festive outfits

With Diwali just around the corner, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal spoke to Pinkvilla about her Diwali plans, and suggested 5 outfits from her wardrobe, which can be a perfect festive attire. When asked the actress about her Diwali plans this year, here’s what she had to say. “You know such festivals are very special to me. I spend all the time in the entire year to be with my work friends, my professional environment. There are very few times when I am with my personal family environment. So Diwali and such festivals for me are family time, and I spend all these festivals as simply as possible,” shares Divya.

She informs that she had done a lot of photoshoots before participating in Bigg Boss OTT, and had tried a lot of traditional looks. She lists down five of her favourite outfits from her wardrobe that can be worn on Diwali. Take a look.

"I think this is one of my favourite looks, and I really like this one. I wore this towards the end of the show and people loved it. Red for me is a very traditional colour."

"This was also one of my favourite Diwalis, I had worn this. It’s a simple, nice Kurta, and very comfortable. I want to be very comfortable during the festivals, where I can run around the house, serve people, people are coming home, dance, and do masti."

"I like this one also a lot. This was Prince (Narula) and Yuvika’s (Chaudhary) wedding picture, where half of the people already thought that we were dating, which is not true. We were best friends for each other."

"This is one of my favourite festival pictures. It’s a nice pink gharara with all pink. Such subtle colours I love, and this can be the look."

"This one is also one of the looks I love. This is like a plain Anarkali, again very comfortable, very chic. I like it."

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

