EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhinav Shukla on KKK 11: Want to see if I can handle my fear in challenging situations

After Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla is seen in a stunt-based reality show. The actor reveals why he selected the show.

The audience has been eagerly waiting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The shooting of the same has been taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. It is a celebrity-based show where they all have to perform stunts and face their fears. Actor Abhinav Shukla has taken part in the show. He has been sharing many pictures from the beautiful destination. To note, the actor was also in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spilled the beans on why he chose this reality show. “As a viewer when I used to see it I find the task as fun plus as scary as well. They are challenging. There are a lot of challenges involved, there are lot of gut is also involved. But yeah making the right decision, handling your fear, so, you know it is the perfect place to do that. You have fun, you get scared but you learn how to handle that fear. So that the most exciting part for me here is that I want to put myself into that situation down and see how I handle the fear,” he said.

He further said, “I always liked the fear factor as a viewer, as the show. And there is no point in delaying. I want to do it now I will do it now.”

With Rahul Vaidya in the show, he said, “I don’t know. You know I react to situations. Life is all about action and reactions. You know that Newton’s law. So, I don’t know. It depends on him. You all saw how everybody behaved in Bigg Boss and now if they don’t behave like that. That means that was a different personality for that. I will react to everyone how they are. If someone is nice of course I will be nice. But yeah there is no baggage from Bigg Boss like I have Control Alt Deleted everything”.

To note, both Rahul and Abhinav were together in Bigg Boss 14 and did not have a good relation. They were seen always fighting and yelling at each other. In one of the fights, the singer even called him ‘Nalla’ for which he was badly trolled by the audience.

The upcoming reality show will be aired from July.

