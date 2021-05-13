EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni to celebrate Eid by being with his family and watching Salman Khan’s Radhe

The former Bigg Boss contestant says that this will be the best Eid ever, because his family gave a tough fight to Covid and they are all recovering well.

On Thursday, many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan and R Madhavan took to social media to wish their followers on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni too took to Instagram to extend his greetings. He posted a picture in a white pathani, and captioned it as, “Eid Mubarak”. Later Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor to know more about his Eid plans. “This will be the best Eid ever because my family gave a tough fight to COVID and they are all recovering well,” says Aly.

He further adds, “I am just grateful to God for blessing our family and giving us the courage to fight this battle together. It will just be us this year, considering the second wave I don't want to take any risk with my family again, as it is they all are in the recovery stage. But even with a distance, it's good to be family, at least I am home with them. Last year, I was all alone in Mumbai, and couldn't celebrate it the way I usually would have. And this year too I would advise everyone to stay where they are, send your wishes virtually, and enjoy the day with your family.”

On Thursday, Aly also put up a picture with Jasmin Bhasin on his Insta story. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, his Bigg Boss host ’s Radhe released today. Ask Aly if he has any plans to watch the film today, and pat comes the response, “Yes, I will watch Radhe for sure. It is quite an awaited film.”

