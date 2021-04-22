EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Rajiv Thakur says it won't go off air unless Kapil wants it to

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur and Ahsaan Qureshi spoke about The Great Indian Laughter Challenge & The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Rajiv Thakur who started out with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 has appeared in many popular comedy TV shows, including Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and he have been friends since their college days. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when Thakur was asked about Sharma’s success, the former was all praise for his buddy. “Kapil and I have been together since college, we also used to do plays together,” Thakur recollects.

He further adds, “He (Kapil Sharma) wanted to become a singer, but Chandan (Prabhakar, actor) and I would always tell him one thing, ‘teri zubaan badi strong hai’ (You are a good conversationalist). He speaks so well, that I sometimes feel that he has an edit machine within himself. For instance, we might sometimes make a punch out of 4 lines, but he on the other hand edits those four lines internally and makes them into one strong punch. So Chandan and I always said that whenever he would get some work where he needed to talk, then nobody would be able to beat him.”

Rajiv says that Sharma’s TV show is perfect for him. “Kapil Sharma Show hai na, yeh uski zubaan wala kaam hai (The Kapil Sharma Show is where his conversational skills come in handy). And I can say it with guarantee that this show won't go off-air unless and until Kapil wants it to,” says Thakur.

He also speaks about the time when Sunil Grover had left the show after a fall out with the ace comedian. “So many artists come to his show. Sunil Grover is a brilliant artist. Jab woh nikle the show se toh aisa laga tha ki show hil jayega, hila bhi hoga (It seemed the show would be majorly affected when Sunil Grover left it, must have too). But still Kapil somehow managed it, because he is a good conversationalist,” Rajiv points out.

