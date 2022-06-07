EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rithvik Dhanjani on family business pressure: The challenge was my father's orthodox thinking

Popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani played a crucial part in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, for almost two and a half years and received many accolades and fame for his exceptional performance. Post that, the actor made his name by anchoring several reality shows. He was seen as a host in numerous shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rithvik talks about his past struggles and the pressures he faced before he rose to fame in the industry.

Rithvik shares how his father wanted him to join his family business but the actor wished to walk on a different path. On being asked about the challenges he faced in his past, Rithvik reveals that the biggest challenge he faced was his father's orthodox thought process. The actor shares, "My father worked on his business for almost 20-25 years up until then, and with all his right, he had the right to think that my son is going to take up my business ahead. But I wasn't cut out for it, I couldn't do it. We had two days off at school, Thursday and Friday, my father made me sit at the shop every Friday to learn the job and told me that I have to do this in the future"

Rithivik further shares, "I had to sit on the shop unwillingly on my holidays and only I know how painful it was for me, I used to hate it" Expressing his love for his father, Rithivik adds, "I have immense respect for my father because I have no idea how my father did it. I can never do it. My father has struggled a lot because from 365 days he used to work 364 days and he managed everything".

To view the complete interview of Rithvik Dhanjani click here-

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rithvik Dhanjani on his idea of love: I believe in growing old with someone