Mother’s Day 2022: Rithvik Dhanjani credits his mother for giving him the best life lesson; EXCLUSIVE

Mother’s Day is a special day which celebrates the beautiful bond between the mother and a child. It is a day to acknowledge the love and dedication of a mother towards a child. No matter how old or young, the affection for a mother is truly unparalleled. Popular television actor, Rithvik Dhanjani has never shied away from showering love upon his mother, while also acknowledging her at every step of his life. And on Mother's Day, he talked about his mother with Pinkvilla Team and shared the habits he picked up from her.

Rithvik shared that he is addicted to tea, elaborating on that he shared, "When I was small, I was one of those kids who'd drink a lot of milk with Bournvita. But growing up, I think looking at how much my mom loves to have chai with rusk and toast, I’m addicted to it now. I think I cannot cannot live without having chai."

Pavitra Rishta actor also talked about a valuable lesson he learnt from his mother, "One huge lesson that my mom has taught me is when you’re angry and, in the moment, you should always, always, always choose to be quiet. It’s because I've seen my Mom do it, is how I've learnt to do the same. She’s taught me that no matter what happens, if you’re angry your brain will want to use the crutches of those ugly words in your mind at that point of time, to hurt the other person or to get back at the situation that is getting you angry."

Rithvik further added, "But no matter what happens, you have to always remember that when you’re angry your brain is not your own. Your brain feels like it has a mind of its own so it’s better to not follow those impulses and I think that is something that has really really helped me understand situations better, understand myself. So when I'm angry, I choose not to talk. For me, silence is the key.”

Also read- Rithvik Dhanjani reveals about his upcoming projects; Says ‘It looks like 2022 is going to be even greater’