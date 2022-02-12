EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Simba Nagpal on playing a dark shade role in Naagin 6; Talks about his interest in direction

After Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are collaborating once again for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, which premieres tonight. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvila, Simba opens up about this upcoming show. “I always wanted to play an army officer and I always wanted to do a dark shade of a character as well, and I am getting an opportunity to play both of these in Naagin 6, so definitely I said yes. The story is very interesting,” says Simba.

He further adds, “I don’t know what happened in the previous seasons of Naagin, as I haven’t seen them, but I know one thing that this Naagin is going to be really different from other Naagins. Its story has been written as per the modern times and I could relate to it too.” Meanwhile, the actor states that he wants to explore each and every side of this industry.

“Not only Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood, but it’s like I want to explore everything. And till the time I don’t start making my own concepts… for me it’s not just about acting, it’s about filmmaking. Lately I have been interested a lot in direction, I have the habit of writing too. I write songs, poems and stories as well. So right now I am just learning and this is my learning phase. I am glad that God has blessed me in such a way that I am learning like this, so it’s a big deal for me. I consider it as my learning process.” shares Simba.

Besides Simba and Tejasswi, Naagin 6 also features Mahekk Chahal.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

