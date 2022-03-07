International Women’s Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Shubhangi Atre says conversations on gender bias are crucial

It is rightly said that a woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. We are all aware of how women in every part of our society deal with inequality, leading to an unbalanced gender ecosystem. To celebrate womanhood and to spread awareness about gender equality, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th every year. And this year, the theme is #BreakTheBias. Shubhangi Atre from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared their views on gender biases and the importance of celebrating womanhood.

Shubhangi Atre, who has a huge fan following for her Angoori Bhabi role, shares, “Being a woman and a mother, I have created an environment for my daughter which is free from any biases and full of opportunities. It will enable her to be free, strong, spirited, and uplift other women. But unfortunately, not all sectors of society are privileged to do the same, for which such awareness becomes crucial. We should take time and have such regular conversations around gender biases with our children, and our house helps. It can enable them to understand, act and spread the message.”

“On International Women’s Day, all I want to say is that we have come a long way to be given equal status as our male counterparts. We are empowered to be whatever and whoever we choose to be. We must embrace and celebrate this. Harness all your potential to be the best that you can be! Happy Women’s Day,” the actress further added.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was in news recently after Neha Pendse quit the show. Vidisha Srivastava replaced her.

