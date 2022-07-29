EXCLUSIVE: It's confirmed, Amruta Khanvilkar participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is on its way after a hiatus of five years to entertain the audience all over again. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm. The excitement level is at its peak and several names of A-list celebrities are being speculated to have been confirmed for this season. While the speculations refuse to die down, Pinkvilla has exclusively brought to you a confirmed name of a celebrity, who is all set to put on its dancing shoes.

Amruta Khanvilkar is confirmed for this season

As per a trusted source, actress Amruta Khanvilkar has signed up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is extremely excited to be on board. Talking about Amruta, she participated in a few reality shows earlier too and even emerged as a winner. The actress has also been a part of the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and amazed everyone with her exceptional performances. For the unversed, Amruta is a trained dancer and is known for her phenomenal dancing skills. The remaining contestants are surely in for a tough competition. Amruta's 'lavani' act from her Marathi film, Chandramukhi left everyone speechless. The video has crossed over 60 million views on YouTube.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Shedding light on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, it will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. The makers might rope in Bharti Singh to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Apart from Amruta, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani have also been locked for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show is expected to go on air in the first week of September.

