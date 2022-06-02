Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Verdict: 'Domestic violence has no gender,' asserts Tina Datta- EXCLUSIVE

The Johnny Depp v/s Amber Heard defamation trial literally took the world by storm. Even though the actors' marriage was short-lived, their legal troubles lasted longer. In 2018, Amber Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post, where she alleged Johnny of being an "abuser" and called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse". The trial took place over 4 weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia.

While Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for US$50 million for three accounts of defamation, Amber counter-sued Depp for US$100 million for one account of defamation made by his previous lawyer Adam Walkman. The jury passed their judgement on June 1, 2022, in Johnny's favour. Depp was awarded US$15million in damages and punitive charges, while Heard has been awarded US$2 million only in damages.

Tina Datta reacts to the judgement

Reacting to the judgement, television actress Tina Datta stated, "Domestic violence has no gender. And after reading up on the case details, I was totally rooting for Johnny all the way. He was clearly the one being abused in every way - physically, mentally, financially and even psychologically. But I was happy to see that Johnny did not sit and sulk in a corner, but was trying to be as jolly and lively as one can be under these trying circumstances. His zest for life is infectious."

Tina Datta: Domestic violence has no gender

Getting more serious, Tina also added, "I am glad that Johnny spoke up. Domestic violence has no gender and it can happen to men as well. And the fact that an actor of his stature, his social standing went through domestic violence and spoke up, is an example for one and all, to speak up as justice indeed prevails. Johnny Depp speaking up and proving that men too can be subjected to violence in their homes, as opposed to the societal stereotype of only women being harassed, is a step in the right direction."

