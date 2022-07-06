Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar says ‘I'll be part of Bigg Boss if Kareena Kapoor came along'; EXCLUSIVE

Karan Johar is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. From giving superhit movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, among others to being the judge of successful reality shows, he is a star by all means. The ace producer-director also proved his prowess in hosting his sensational show Koffee with Karan. As the star rolled out the latest season of the show, he was recently interviewed by Pinkvilla. He was asked about doing Bigg Boss.

Karan Johar was roped in as the host for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, where he was appreciated for his cheeky sarcasm and entertaining hosting skills. Pinkvilla had a fun rapid-fire session just like his show Koffee with Karan. He was asked that if he had to go inside Bigg Boss house for a week, which celebrity will he take along? To this Karan promptly replied Kareen Kapoor Khan.

On being asked the reason behind it, the former Hunarbaaz judge replied, “She is very entertaining. I would only do this if she came along with me.” Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a great bond and they are often seen partying together.

The first episode of season 7 will be graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, several other celebs will be seen gracing the couch this season including Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, etc. Koffee With Karan season 7 will premiere on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

