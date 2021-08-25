KBC 13 EXCLUSIVE: Contestant Dr Neha Bathla wants to sponsor an underprivileged girl’s education

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) has already begun, and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. Dr Neha Bathla who recently appeared on the show as a contestant says she has no words to describe her experience of meeting the Big B. “That was the best moment, and truly a highlight of the show for me. Mr Bachchan is so down to earth, that I never felt that I was talking to a mega star. We spoke about my profession, my family, and it felt like I was talking to one of my family members,” says Neha, who’s favourite Bachchan films are Anand, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Pink.

She was extremely excited to be a part of KBC 13. “I had gone there only to fulfil my father-in-law’s dream. He is a big fan of the show, and has been following it ever since it has started. So I loved being there, it was a great experience indeed,” adds Bathla, who during the pandemic has also worked as a frontline worker. “What I felt the most was the pain of the migrants. How one leaves their job, the place where they are settled, and goes somewhere else where they have to start all over again from zero. So I really wish to do something for them,” she informs.

Dr Neha Bathla is yet to decide what she will do with her winning amount. “I always wanted to sponsor an underprivileged girl’s education, and I’ll definitely save something for that purpose,” she signs off.

