Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on how he prepared for Rohit Shetty’s show

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) is one of the most loved reality shows, and Mohit Malik has participated in its twelfth season. Talking about his prep for the stunt based reality show, the actor informs, “I think physically what I am doing is, I have been working out on my body for the last how many years I don’t know. But yes, recently for Cyber Vaar I had to build up muscle, so gaining muscle has helped now, and will eventually help me in Khatron too.”

He further adds, “Mentally, yes I meditate a lot and maybe meditation will help me there. So while doing the stunts maybe I would be able to switch off my mind and do the stunt. That’s the only way to do the stunt. Otherwise I don’t think it can be done any other way. Agar apne dimag ko shant kara sakte ho, toh I think there is no fear. Fear is in the mind. If your mind is sharp then there is no fear. So I am practising, let's see. Also, I am doing a little bit of underwater stuff and practising my swimming skills too.”

Meanwhile, he is excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I have always looked up to him. He is the epitome of action in our industry at the moment. He has made the best films, he knows how the films work, and how to make a film commercially hit. He knows his job very well. I am really looking forward to meeting him and connecting with him,” states Mohit.

