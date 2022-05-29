Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik reveals the advice she got from Abhinav Shukla

The shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 12 will commence soon in Cape Town, South Africa. Most of the contestants have already left for the location, and before leaving for the shoot, Rubina Dilaik opened up on the show with Pinkvilla. When asked what advice she got from Abhinav Shukla, who was a part of the eleventh season of KKK, here’s what she had to say.

“Well, he very rightly said that any analysis or any advice from my side would be of no use for you, because you are going to experience the task in your own way. He has his own set of fears, strengths and limitations, and I have my own. So there is no such formula that you can pass on, and I think that’s rightly said,” says Rubina.

She further states that from the previous seasons of the stunt based reality show, Abhinav is her most favourite contestant. “What I know of is, he didn’t leave any task, he didn’t abort any task, he did exceptionally well when it came to expressing his full potential in a task, whether he won it or not. So not giving up is a great quality and I think in that respect he did really well,” shares the actress.

Meanwhile, Rubina is excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “One thing that I am really looking forward to is meeting Rohit Sir. Of course we know what a fantastic action director he is, and what great action his films have. Abhinav has also spoken highly about him, so I am looking forward to meeting him, to have some personal experiences with him, and learn from him. So there is quite a lot I am looking forward to, especially when it comes to Rohit Sir,” she concludes.

