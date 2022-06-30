Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'I make sure to call Addite before performing my stunts,' says Mohit Malik; EXCLUSIVE

Mohit Malik is currently one of the most anticipated contestants in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Reportedly, the Doli Armaanon Ki actor is performing stunts wonderfully and host Rohit Shetty has even touted him to be the 'silent killer' of the show. Mohit's latest post about balancing himself through a yoga pose before the task is being appreciated by many. The actor has bonded quite well with Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, and other contestants.

Addite is Mohit Malik's motivation

When Mohit Malik was asked the secret behind performing every task so well, he credited his wife Addite Malik and called her to be his "motivation." Mohit shared, "I make sure to get on a call with Aditi before performing my stunts. She is my energy booster and that one call with her before my stunt just boosts my confidence to go out there and ace it. Performing any stunt on this show is definitely nerve-wracking and she is the one who calms my nerves and motivates me to do my best."

Mohit Malik is a doting father to son Ekbir and is also an ideal husband. He further added, "No matter what I usually give her a heads up before I leave for shoot, and irrespective of the time difference she ensures she gets on that one call with me to pep me up. I keep her and Ekbir in mind before my stunts and go all out with them."

Mohit Malik's son Ekbir takes first steps

Recently, Ekbir started walking and Addite recorded his first steps for Mohit to watch, who is away, shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Mohit is captivated by South Africa's beauty and wants to bring wife Addite and Ekbir there soon. Speaking about it, he had told earlier, "I fell in love with Cape Town in just 5 days. It is beautiful, it is peaceful. I will for sure plan a trip here with Addite and Ekbir very soon. I miss them already and want to see them. Also, since we haven't gone on a nice long vacation after Ekbir was born, I want my family to see and experience all things in Cape Town."

The show is all set for its premiere on Saturday, July 2.

