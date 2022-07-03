KKK 12 EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande says Arjun Bijlani & Sana Makbul are her favourite contestants from last season

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered yesterday, and has received an encouraging response from the audience. In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Chetna Pande had opened up about participating in the show. “I was very excited because ever since childhood my life has been like Khatron Ke Khiladi. In fact, when my family found out that I am doing this show they were like, ‘Yeh toh bachpan se hi khatron ke khiladi thi’. So they were not surprised much,” says Chetna.

She further adds, “I feel this is the first show which even when you see it, you feel scared. So when you actually do those stunts that feeling cannot be explained. The reason I am doing this show is my father, because he always wanted to see me doing these crazy stunts to see that his daughter is very strong.”

Meanwhile, she talks about her favourite contestants from the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I have really liked Arjun (Bijlani) because he is a very good friend of mine. He has done all the stunts so well, and has won the game. Another one is Sana Makbul, her journey was also very brilliant. So I like both of their journeys a lot. Arjun has given me only one piece of advice, which is to stay away from electric shocks as he has faced a lot of troubles doing that. He just told me to be myself and have fun,” shares Chetna.

Other celebrity contestants who have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Sriti Jha, among many others.

