KKK 12 EXCLUSIVE Video: Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal among others reveal their favourite Rohit Shetty film

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most loved reality shows, and Rohit Shetty is synonymous to it after hosting the series for several seasons now. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, some of the contestants of its upcoming twelfth season reveal their favourite movies of the filmmaker. Pratik Sehajpal says that he loves all Rohit Shetty films. “I love Chennai Express, and I love his other films too. Golmaal (is also) amazing,” says the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani informs that Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer Sooryavanshi is her favourite film as she watched it recently, while Rubina Dilaik enjoyed Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Chetna Pande loves Dilwale as she had featured in the film, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi’s favourite Rohit Shetty film is Golmaal.

Furthermore, Nishant Bhat reveals why he took up the stunt based reality show. “When I was asked about this show, my first reaction was that I didn’t want to do it. I am from Mumbai, I have never gone to a Zoo, never interacted with animals, nor am I a pet fan, and I am really scared of lizards. So my first reaction was - ‘why?’. But we should all do something challenging in life, and Khatron Ke Khiladi is a big show and to be a part of it after Bigg Boss, I found that very exciting. So my fear has not gone as yet, but I was like let me just do this,” says Nishant.

Shivangi Joshi reveals her reason too. “It’s the only show where you not only challenge your physical endurance but also your mental strength. So that’s why I wanted to do it. I have a lot of fears and I want to overcome all of them, and it's a perfect show for it,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

