Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha reveals Shabir Ahluwalia’s advice for the show; Adds ‘I miss him’

Rohit Shetty has already begun shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sriti Jha, who is one of the contestants on the show, is excited to collaborate with the filmmaker. “I think that will be most exciting because he has experience and he will help us do our task better. Probably he can give us tricks on how to do it well. So that will be very exciting, because he constantly shoots these situations that are completely out of the ordinary, and he is such a cool guy. So that will be a lot of fun,” states Sriti.

Meanwhile, the actress informs that her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia is her favourite contestant from the previous seasons of the show. Shabbir had won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3. “He had a lot of fun doing what he did, and he did it with so much style. So yes, he is my favourite contestant,” says Sriti, further adding that she does miss working with Shabir.

“Ofcourse, I miss him. I will miss doing this without him. I was doing the photoshoot the other day, and I am just so bad at clicking pictures, and it was just so much easier to do it with him. So yes, I miss him a lot. I hate giving interviews alone, because for seven-and-a-half years I have just given all my interviews with him,” informs Sriti.

Did Shabir give her any advice for the show? “He just asked me to have fun. In fact, he has asked me to have fun in life, and that has changed my life completely. Now everywhere I just look for fun,” Sriti concludes.

