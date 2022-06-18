Nia Sharma celebrates winning Super Stylish Female TV Star at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards with a cake; PICS

Pinkvilla hosted its first-ever award show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai. The event was a massive hit and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from the entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. The award function was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and it was truly a star-studded event where all the stars looked their fashionable best. One among them was actress Nia Sharma, who brought glam to the event with her absolutely stunning looks in a black gown. The gorgeous actress won Super Stylish Female TV Star Award at the event. She recently took to social media to celebrate her win.

In a series of posts shared by Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, she is seen seated with her two nieces. She also shared a picture of the beautiful cake that was sent to her. It has picture of her holding the award and a small note attached to it, which read, “Nia Sharma, Success is the fruit of good ideas pursued with energy, intelligence, and determination. Congratulations!! No one deserves this more Nia Just a small token and appreciation.” She shared a clip of the sparkly candle and herself cutting the cake. She also shared a picture of herself looking glam as she held the award in her hand.

See photos here-

The actress also shared a reel flaunting her fashionable looks from the event. She wrote, “Not just eyeing… I’m Cat-eyeing you…”

See reel here-

Nia graced this star-studded event by donning a black cut-out-gown which she paired with matching gloves that gave it a royal look. She styled her hair open and sported a bold red lip, taking the glam quotient notches higher. Nia was nominated in the category of Super Stylish TV Star Female along with Hina Khan, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, and Rubina Dilaik. Amongst them, Nia bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Female)'.

