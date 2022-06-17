Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Glamorous Nia Sharma wins the Super Stylish Female TV Star Award

Pinkvilla's first-ever award show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was hosted last night on June 16 in Mumbai and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. The show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and it was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Speaking of which, Nia Sharma brought glam to the event with her jaw-dropping ensemble.

Nia Sharma surely knows to grab eyeballs and her stylish appearance proved that the diva is a true fashion icon. Nia graced this star-studded event by donning a black cut-out-gown which she paired with matching gloves that gave it a royal look. She styled her hair open and sported a bold red lip, taking the glam quotient notches higher. Nia was nominated in the category of Super Stylish TV Star Female along with Hina Khan, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, and Rubina Dilaik. Amongst them, Nia bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Female)'. Nia Sharma's personal style is all about being bold and fearless. From risque outfits to athleisure, Nia is a fan of all outfits that reflect her happy and infectious energy. At 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards', too, Nia stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning glamorous queens of the television industry.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other celebs from the television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, and more.

