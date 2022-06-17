Best moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash undoubtedly form the most stylish and adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their love for each other has only grown since then. The couple loves to do some special gestures for each other to make the other one feel loved. Both the actors have an impeccable fashion sense and are among the most stylish couples in the industry. They were seen at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards last night and we are completely blown by their looks and sweet actions.

The cute couple Karan Kundrra and Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash love to do PDA and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash looked fabulous in the elegant red bodycon dress and Karan Kundrra had sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek. The duo became winners of Super Stylish TV Couple at the first-ever award show of Pinkvilla.

Apart from the mushy couple, Nia Sharma won the Super Stylish TV Award female and Nakuul Mehta won Super Stylish TV Award male. The grand night was attended by numerous celebs including Mandira Bedi, Jasmin Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia, Amar Upadhyay, Maniesh Paul, Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sunny Leone, Ranvir Brar, and numerous others.

