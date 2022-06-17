Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hina Khan looks bewitching in a strapless black ruffle gown at the event

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. Yesterday, on June 16, Hina graced 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' held in JW Marriott, Mumbai. 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' is Pinkvilla's first-ever award show and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. It was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward.

Hina has always been a step ahead in the fashion game and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable style sense. On the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' red carpet, Hina made several heads turn with her exquisite strapless black ruffle gown. She graced the photographers with some really beautiful poses and won over the shutterbugs with her poise. She styled her hair in a messy bun and elevated the glam factor of her look with a silver neckpiece. Hina surely nailed her look and truly proved to be a style icon.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan, in which she ranked in the second position. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of top-notch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other celebs from the Television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, and more.

