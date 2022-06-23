Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan Kundrra teases Maneish Paul for wearing a horse designed suit

Pinkvilla organized its first-ever Style Icons Award on June 16. It was held in JW Marriott, Mumbai. 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was graced by numerous well-known personalities from the entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. It was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward. Telly world’s favourite couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won the Super Stylish TV Couple award. Karan was seen engaging in fun banter on stage with Maniesh Paul.

In a clip from the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it is seen that Urvashi Dholakia was seen giving awards for the most stylish TV couple to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The show was hosted by glamorous Anusha Dandekar and Maneish Paul. Maniesh Paul and Karan were seen getting involved in a fun banter as Karan shared, “I have come to the show to meet my old friends.” He thanked Maneish for the suit. Maneish shared that he had called him to bring his suit from Delhi.”

Karan adds, “I love this, otherwise I would not have been able to come to the stage. He added, “But the horse design suit was mine and this was your.” Maneish sportingly said, “Oh ulta ho gya, backstage ja kar change kar lenge.”

See video here-

In video, Tejasswi Prakash was seen praising Karan Kundrra for being her rock and shared that he approves all her attires, looks, hair and more. The pair looked stunning at the event. Tejasswi looked striking in her chic glittering red dress and Karan Kundrra looked absolutely dapper in a black tuxedo. The power couple graced the photographers with their solo photos as well as couple photos where their sizzling chemistry was visible and palpable.

