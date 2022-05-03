Tejasswi Prakash on marriage with Karan Kundrra: It will happen when it’s supposed to happen; EXCLUSIVE

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the most popular couple on social media since they declared love for each other. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond with each other even after coming out of the show. They are often papped in the city. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi spoke about her marriage with Karan Kundrra.

On being asked about her opinion on marriage with Karan Kundrra, she said, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.”

On being asked if she is happy to be in love, Tejasswi replied, “Yes I am very happy and I love that everybody loves him.”

In a previous interview, Tejasswi had shared her feeling for Karan, “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realising. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that.”

