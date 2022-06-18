Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Jackie Shroff wins Super Stylish Swag Icon

On June 16, 2022, a new chapter in the history of Pinkvilla began with its first-ever Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards show, where the stars from different fields joined in to celebrate fashion and style. From Ranveer Singh to Kriti Sanon, many big names from the world of showbiz graced the event, thereby making it an evening to remember. Among the various categories in which stars were honoured, there was one even for the star with the coolest swag. And, the coveted Super Stylish Swag Icon was bagged by none other than Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff, also lovingly called 'Jaggu Dada' by his fans, graced Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in his signature cool avatar. Opting for a dapper look in a black and white suit, Jackie managed to wow everyone with his OG swag and style. The ultimate style icon rounded off his look for the award night with a cool pair of shades and a scarf. Jackie was awarded the Super Stylish Swag Icon by Meena Kapoor, CEO, Astroyogi, and well, he most certainly continues to woo our hearts with his coolness quotient.

Spotted mostly in his cool printed shirts, shades and jeans, the Hero star continues to be a style inspiration for millions of his fans. On-screen, many of his avatars have been loved by the audiences and they continue to shower love on Jackie Shroff as he brings forth many more acts on screen. Recently, Jackie shared a priceless photo with Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt and left fans curious about the collaboration. Well, certainly Jackie continues to prove with his style and coolness quotient why he deserves to remain forever more the Super Stylish Swag Icon!

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards debuts with a bang

At the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, held at JW Marriott in Mumbai, we witnessed stars from different fields coming together under one roof. In addition to honouring our stylish stars, a fashion show by Vikram Phadnis and a performance by Jasleen Royal also became a highlight of the evening. After the first edition's success, Pinkvilla endeavours to make it even bigger and better in the future.

