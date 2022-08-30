Shubhaavi Choksey on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completing a year: Very fortunate to be a part of it- EXCLUSIVE

Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen essaying the role of an antagonist, Nandini Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress plays a negative role onscreen but receives immense love from the audience for it. As the show completes a year today, Shubhaavi reminisces the old days and gets nostalgic about it. She also opened up about doing roles older than her actual age, her friendship with Erica Fernandes, Sonya Saamoor, and a lot more, in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

On Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completing a year

As the show almost completes a year, Shubhaavi Choksey shared her excitement about it, and said, "It was just yesterday when we all were sitting and talking that we don’t even know how a year has passed. It feels like 6 months or so, guess this is the biggest compliment for us all as a team. All of us are passionate about what we are doing and at the same time, we all are very honest about it. A show is always about everyone’s collective effort and I am very fortunate to be a part of such a beautiful team and show."

Shubhaavi Choksey (40), who is just a year younger to Nakuul (39) are almost of the same age but she has no qualms in playing his mother in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. When asked the reason behind playing roles older than her than your age. Did that just happen with the flow or it's just the acting that matters, the actress said, "I would say both It began with just going with the flow and later on consciously I gave weightage to the kind of character I would want to play."

On her friendship with Erica and the team

Shubhaavi, Sonyaa, and Erica Fernandes are often seen hanging out together. Sharing about what floats their boat of friendship, Shubhaavi asserted, "The core reason of a great friendship is honesty, trust and respect. We all have these in abundance. We pour our hearts out to each other and know that it’s going to stay between us and moreover that none of us judge each other. The most important aspect about us is that we genuinely love each other and are happy for each other’s happiness, be it personally or professionally. Touch wood to that."

