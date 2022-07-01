Superstar Singer 2: Hema Malini has THIS special request for contestant Sayisha; EXCLUSIVE

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. Many renowned celebs graced the show and were amazed by the excellent performance put forward by the contestants. Now in an upcoming episode, the show will be graced by ‘Bollywood’s very own Dream Girl’, Hema Malini this Sunday.

Not only this but joining her on the show will be her lovely daughter and actress, Esha Deol. The duo will be seen together for the first time on Indian Television on the stage of Superstar Singer 2. On the quest to become singing ka kal, Superstar Singer 2’s Miss Mohali, contestant Sayisha will leave no stone unturned to impress Hemaji and Esha Deol with an outstanding performance on Hema Malini’s iconic song ‘Mere Naseeb Mein’. Left amazed by this little wonder’s singing, Hemaji will be seen making a small request to Sayisha.

Hema Malini said, “Sayisha’s performance took me back in the time when I was shooting for Naseeb performing on Lataji’s playback. This song is pretty difficult and Sayisha performed it with so much ease at the age of just 7 years. Esha’s daughter and my granddaughter Radhya always join me when I am practicing music in my free time. She would sit next to me and try to learn. She also has a beautiful voice. So I would like to request Sayisha to come to my house and teach both my grandchildren Radhya and Darien music and become their teacher.”

Esha Deol also adds, “Not just teach them but also play and have fun with them.” Mesmerised by Sayisha’s performance and amazed by her dedication to music at such a young age, Esha will be reminded of her mother Hema Malini. She shares, “Sayisha has the dedication that people acquire when they grow up but just like my mother who started performing on stage at the tender age of 6 years, you will surely become a big star in the future.” Sayisha will also be seen grooving to the song ‘Mere Naseeb mein’ as Hema Malini teaches her the step

Speaking about Superstar Singer 2, the show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan.

