World Yoga Day: Tina Datta says Yoga has been game-changer for me, there's less negativity in life; EXCLUSIVE

On the auspicious occasion of World Yoga Day, several celebrities are sharing photos of them practising yoga, and are also highlighting its importance and benefits too. Television actress Tina Datta is also one such celebrity who swears by yoga and on this day, Tina is celebrating 'yog.' In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, she further stressed how she was introduced to yoga and the reformations that took place in her life after making yoga her way of life. She frequently keeps posting videos of herself performing yoga.

Tina Datta was introduced to yoga during the lockdown

Tina Datta shares why she chooses yoga over anything else. The actress divulged, "I started practising yoga during the lockdown and my love for the exercise form just keeps growing. I personally feel that yoga has been a game-changer for me in many ways. While physically yoga has made me more fitter, it has made me mentally strong as well. Not many know that I would always get sick really easily. I would wake up with a cold, or a fever or chills on random days without any reason or rhyme. But ever since I’ve started doing yoga, I don’t remember the last time I had common cold, or fever or coughs.”

She shared a few photos of herself doing the asanas on Instagram and captioned them: "When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga.. That’s why it’s called a practice. We have to practice if it is to be of value. The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ – steady effort in the direction you want to go. Yoga means addition – the addition of energy, strength, and beauty to body, mind, and soul. Take care of your body., it’s the only place you’ve to live in .. Happy International Yoga Day. "

Check out the photo here:

Continuing with how yoga helped her, Tina said, "Mentally too, Yoga has helped me center myself so much. I feel it is soul-refreshing, it cleanses your mind, body, and soul completely. There’s less negativity in life, you get to see things from a different and positive perspective. There is more clarity when you are not surrounded by negative thoughts and that’s what Yoga helps you attain. Nothing like Yoga for me. I swear by it."

