9 handsome Pakistani actors whose looks can make your heart skip a beat; Fawad Khan, Danish Taimoor, and others

For the last few years, Pakistani dramas have witnessed a huge surge in their Indian fan following. It is not only the rom-coms or family entertainers that have captivated the audience, but the craze for Pakistani content is due to its realistic plot. Moreover, the girlies cannot help with simp after the handsome actors whose killer looks make their hearts skip a beat! Be it Fawad Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, or Wahaj Ali; let us look at nine handsome Pakistani actors that make our hearts flutter.

1. Mikaal Zulfiqar

It's a name that resonates with versatility, talent, and stupendous acting prowess. Mikaal Zulfiqar has worked in numerous Pakistani serials and films and even shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the action spy thriller Baby. Some of his popular dramas are Pani Jaisa Piyar, Sangat, Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, and Mein Sitara. The actor also made a special appearance in Asim Abbasi's directed Cake, the film to be selected as the Pakistani entry for the 91st Academy Awards.

2. Ahad Raza Mir

Do we even need an introduction for Ahad Raza Mir? When it comes to ruling hearts with this performance in thriller dramas or leaving us impressed with his lover-boy image in rom-coms, Ahad excels in every role he does. His on-screen chemistry opposite Sajal Aly in Yeh Dil Mera and Yaqeen Ka Safar created magic, leaving viewers jaw-dropped. Aangan, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Hum Tum are among his popular Pakistani dramas.

3. Wahaj Ali

Owing to his onscreen equation with Yumna Zaidi and his character sketch in Tere Bin, Wahaj Ali became a crush of many. Besides his heart-winning acting chops and memorable performances in various shows, the 35-year-old has always been admired for his charm. From playing romantic leads to portraying himself as a journalist, the actor has surely come a long way.

4. Fawad Khan

Can't get enough of Fawad Khan after watching Barzakh? We totally feel you! Undeniably, he has stolen hearts and exceeded expectations through his wide range of roles. He could not only portray himself as a charming romantic lead but has proven his capability to essay a morally gray and ruthless warrior.

Some of his notable works include Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Dastaan, and The Legend of Maula Jatt, among others. Fawad was recently seen alongside Sanam Saeed in Barzakh, a six-episodic series that explores magic realism.

5. Bilal Abbas Khan

After Ishq Murshid gained immense popularity, Bilal Abbas Khan emerged as the handsome heartthrob. He is admired for his stylish appearance and charisma. Without a doubt, his career in the entertainment industry has been truly remarkable, with each role leaving a lasting impression on viewers. While Bilal left us stunned with his strong performance in Cheekh, his heartwrenching character sketch in Mann Jogi is beyond words. The way he adds layers of complexity and depth to the story is truly commendable.

6. Danish Taimoor

The fact that Danish Taimoor has Ayeza Khan as his wife says a lot about his charming skills. Danish Taimoor is a model-turned-actor, who began his acting career in 2005. With his innocent eyes and effortlessly good-looking features, Danish definitely must have caught your attention at some point in time. Talented and gifted, this actor has appeared in shows such as Chemistry, Rok Lo Aaj Ki Raat Ko, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, and Chand Tara, among others.

7. Farhan Saeed

Call him an actor or a singer; Farhan Saeed will not disappoint you with his talent. He is one of the most popular rock stars in Pakistan's music scene and has even captivated people with his handsome looks. His stint in Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar opposite Iqra Aziz and Hania Aamir, respectively, proved him as a fantastic artist. Farhan's smile is enough to let you fall in love with him and undeniably, his eyes speak volumes.

8. Osman Khalid Butt

It would not be wrong to call him a multifaceted actor. Having been part of the showbiz industry since 2007, Osman Khalid Butt enjoys a thriving career. This handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following and is another handsome Pakistani actor who is skilled and adaptable at the same time. When you look at him, we bet you can not stop yourself from saying good looks, good looks, and good looks! Osman's magnetic presence draws people towards him, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he meets.

9. Feroze Khan

His serious look and gaze in Ishqiya! Feroze Khan's charm is the reason that girls can't get over him. His athletic body is the goal of many fitness freaks. There's probably nothing that hasn’t been said before about Feroze. The actor received a major breakthrough after appearing in Gul-e-Rana. Khan starred as Fahad in the highly anticipated drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 alongside Iqra Aziz. It is one of the most successful chapters of his life.

