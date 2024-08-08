THROWBACK: When Pakistani actress Hania Aamir called Badshah her 'good friend' amid their dating rumors

Rumors about Pakistani actress Hania Amir and Indian rapper Badshah dating each other have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Time and again, the former has addressed such speculations. Also, there was a moment when the Mere Humsafar fame called Badshah a 'good friend' of hers. In one of her earlier interviews, Hania expressed being a huge fan of his work.

During a candid interaction with Ahmad Ali Butt, the actress was asked how is Badshah. Ahmad also mentioned the viral pictures of the duo from Dubai. To this, Hania was left in splits and said, "Good guy." Further, when the interviewer underlined how the rapper has always spoken nicely about her and inquired whether she liked his work, Hania remarked, "Of course, I love his work. He's a great guy and a good friend."

Not only this but in an interview with BBC Asia Network, the Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai actress praised Badshah, calling him a nice and simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. Shedding light on their relationship and the equation they share, Aamir explained, "To be honest, if I’m feeling low or I’m not posting that much, he would inquire, ‘What’s wrong, what happened?’ So that also happens."

For the uninitiated, in April 2024, Hania and Badshah shared a fun video of themselves having a gala time as they enjoyed each other's company. Laughing out loud to singing songs, the duo's fun-filled clip grabbed much attention. Their 'private concert session' strengthened the dating rumors.

Advertisement

As far as their career front is concerned, Hania Aamir is one of the most popular actresses in the Pakistani drama industry and enjoys a huge fan following in India as well. Some of her well-known dramas are Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and many others.

On the other hand, Badshah is a famous personality in the industry whose style encompasses Indian pop, hip-hop, and rap. Apart from releasing his own albums and singles, he has contributed to several Bollywood films such as Veere Di Wedding, Namaste England, Kapoor and Sons, Crew, Good Newwz, and more.

ALSO READ: Mere Humsafar actress Hania Aamir sets internet abuzz with romantic holiday pictures with mystery man