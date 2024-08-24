Fan of Fawad Khan? Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Humsafar, bookmark these Pakistani dramas by him

Famous star Fawad Khan is among the most loved and talented actors of the entertainment world. He has been a part of the Pakistani showbiz industry for many years now and has gained a huge fan following across the globe. Over the years, Fawad starred in some amazing shows which left an irreplaceable mark on the hearts of the audiences.

From films to television shows and web shows, Fawad's acting prowess was never limited to one platform or within one nation. Some of his Pakistani shows are still massively loved by audiences worldwide. If you're a fan of this handsome hunk, we bring you a list of his most popular Pakistani dramas that you won't regret binge-watching.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai:

Starring Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omer, Samina Peerzada and a few others in pivotal roles, Zindagi Gulzar Hai has been one of the most loved and popular Pakistani dramas of all time. While Fawad essayed the role of Zaroon Junaid, Sanam played Kashaf.

The story revolves around Kashaf's life's hardships after her father abandons her, her mother and her two sisters. The family struggles to meet basic needs. It is seen how Zaroon's entry into her life, brings a big transformation. They start as rivals but soon become friends and fall in love. Fawad's character in this show was showered with love by his fans. Fawad and Sanam's on-screen chemistry also received immense applause.

Ashk:

Ashk is another strong yet must-watch drama by Fawad Khan. The show stars Fawad, Seemi Raheel, Resham, Mehreen Raheel and a few more in pivotal roles. Fawad essays the role of Rohail Hayat. The story of Ashk revolves around many relationships of love like the love of a father for his daughter, the love of a younger sister for her elder sister, and the love of soulmates.

This rom-com is another bookmark-worthy drama of Fawad Khan that you will truly enjoy watching. Ashk promises to capture your attention and will leave you engaged once you start watching it.

Humsafar:

A worldwide popular Pakistani drama Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan can't be missed at any cost. Along with Fawad and Mahira, the show also features Atiqa Odho, Navin Waqar and a few more in lead roles.

In this romantic drama, Fawad plays the role of Ashar Hussain whereas Mahira plays Khirad Ahsaan. The show revolves around a love triangle and explores new dynamics of relationships.

Humsafar is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows of Fawad Khan. His acting prowess received immense appreciation from the viewers.

Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan:

Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan (2011-2012) stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch and Mikaal Zulfiqar in important characters. Fawad played Mujtaba whereas Sanam essayed the role of Kiran. This show is yet another best works of Fawad Khan. The show explores how Mujtaba and Ashar unexpectedly cross paths and become close to each other.

Barzakh:

Barzakh has been making headlines ever since it premiered in 2023. This Pakistani drama has been the talk of the town even though only a few episodes are out. Starring Fawad and Sana Saeed in lead roles, the show received a positive response from the viewers due to its unique and catchy storyline.

The story of Barzakh revolves around a family drama that unfolds when a resort owner invites his estranged children to his third and final wedding. However, the locals believe that the bride-to-be is a long-dead woman. More episodes of Barzakh are yet to be released and are worth the watch.

If you're an ardent fan of Fawad Khan, we are sure you must have watched these heartwarming dramas several times. For the newbies, the above-listed dramas of Fawad are something that will surely entertain you.

Apart from this, Fawad Khan has been a part of several Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

