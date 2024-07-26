Mann Jogi premiere date OUT: When and where to watch Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq starrer?

Bilal Abbas Khan is one of the most talented actors in the Pakistani drama industry. When it comes to his shows, he has proven his versatility like no one else. The young heartthrob is gearing up for his upcoming drama titled Mann Jogi. Produced by the visionary Sultana Siddiqui, it tells a story of love, passion, and deceit. The makers have already released several teasers to build excitement and anticipation, and now the premiere date is finally out.

Yes, you read that right! The wait is over as the team has unveiled the date for the first episode to air. Let’s dive into the details!

Mann Jogi to start airing in August

According to the official announcement, Mann Jogi is all set to premiere on August 3, Saturday. The first episode will be available exclusively on Hum TV at 8:00 PM. Besides unveiling the release date, the makers also posted a new teaser. The video starts with a serious conversation between Sabeena Farooq and Mirza Gohar Rasheed.

She asks him. "Itna gussa kyun aata hai aapko (Why are you so short tempered?)." Mirza replies, "Gussa mera hatiyar hai (Anger is my weapon)." To this, Sabeena remarks, "Bada khatarnak hatiyaar hai, banda kabhi kabhi khud ko bhi zakhm de deta hai (It is very dangerous, sometimes the person even hurts themselves)."

As the video progresses, we see several intense scenes hinting at numerous twists and hard-hitting societal situations. Dropping the clip, the makers wrote, "Experience the power of resilience in ‘Mann Jogi,’ premiering on August 3rd, Saturday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on #HUMTV!"

About Mann Jogi

Unlike other Pakistani dramas, Mann Jogi promises a fresh perspective and a captivating storyline. Written by the acclaimed Zafar Mairaj and directed by Kashif Nisar, known for their collaboration on Kabli Pulao, expectations are high for their ability to bring an unforgettable experience for the viewers. Mann Jogi is a story of two individuals who come together and find solace in each other, and the world turns against them.

