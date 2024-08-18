Aapka Apna Zakir: Shweta Tiwari shares son’s heart-melting gesture after watching emotional scene from 12th fail

Zakir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to engage the viewers in his debut TV show Aapka Apna Zakir. His signature humor and relatable anecdotes is surely working for him and is impressing the audiences.

In the latest installment of the comedy talk show, Zakir hosted the cast of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba- Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. He unveiled the unseen side of the trio and made them narrate some unheard anecdotes too in a candid conversation.

While playing a game with the celebrity guests, Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the four panelists on the show, made a sweet revelation related to Vikrant’s highly-acclaimed film 12th Fail and her son Reyansh.

Shweta disclosed how Reyansh got sentimental after watching a heart-wrenching scene from the film. She divulged, “Humne aapki film lagayi. Woh scene aaya jahan dadi gives all the money she had saved. Aur bus mein koi woh aapse le jata hai. (We put your film. That scene came where your grandma gives all the money she had saved. And then someone in the bus takes that away from you).”

“Mera beta jo saat saal ka hai woh mere saath betha dekh raha tha. Use itna bura laga. Usne pehla mera purse manga, usmein se saare chhutte nikale, apne piggy bank mein se paise nikale, mujhe diye aur bola ‘aap inhein janti hain na, please inhein yeh paise dedena’ (My 7-year old son was watching with me. He felt so bad after that scene, he collected money from my purse as well as his piggy bank, gave it to me and said, ‘you know him, please give this money to him’),” continued the actress.

The Chhapaak actor was touched by this story. He thanked Shweta for sharing the same and also expressed a wish to meet her son someday.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode:

Aapka Apna Zakir sees stand-up comedian and poet Zakir Khan as the host, along with an ensemble cast consisting of Shweta Tiwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt and Paresh Ganatra.

The comedy program hosts various celebrities who grace the stage to promote their upcoming films and web series. It premiered on August 10 and aired every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

