A look back at Shweta Tiwari’s life: From living in a one-bedroom space to controversial, failed marriages

Shweta Tiwari is considered one of the evergreen actresses of the television industry. She has never failed to mesmerize the audiences with her flawless acting talent and perfectly maintained figure, while also hitting the headlines several times for her private life.

Besides facing struggles to attain success in her professional life, Shweta has experienced a tough time dealing with her turbulence. Here’s a close look at the diva’s life.

1. Shweta Tiwari’s humble beginning

Shweta came from a humble background. In an interaction with ETimes, Palak Tiwari opened up on her mother's initial days and revealed that when she started, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space.

Palak stated, “My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that's where my mom started."

2. Climbing the ladder of success

The 43-year-old actress did some notable work on television during her early years in the industry. She shot to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the role of Prerna Sharma. The Ekta Kapoor show became a huge hit in no time and ran from 2001 to 2008. The actress is still remembered by her screen name.

3. Tumultuous marriage with Raja Choudhary

Shweta Tiwari married Raja Choudhary at a young age. The duo tied the knot in 1998 when the actress was just 18 years old. Within two years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, Palak.

Soon after, their relationship hit a rocky phase where they leveled serious allegations against each other. Shweta accused her better half of alcoholism and domestic violence. They separated officially in 2007.

4. Labeling second marriage with Abhinav Kohli as a ‘poisonous wound’

Post her bitter divorce with Raja Choudhary, the Begusarai actress fell in love again with Abhinav Kohli. The couple took the plunge two years after Shweta lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 4 in 2011. They became parents to son Reyansh in 2016. However, their marriage could not stand the test of time.

In 2019, Shweta registered a complaint against Abhinav alleging him of domestic violence and harassment towards her daughter Palak. Later, Abhinav made some of their private chats public to prove his innocence in the matter.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shweta compared her marital life with Abhinav to a poisonous wound. She said, "I was going through severe pain because of an infection, so I got it operated on. It was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again."

5. Fighting for Reyansh’s custody

When the actress went abroad to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav claimed that she was not allowing him to meet son, Reyansh. He uploaded videos to prove his accusations.

The two then fought a legal battle for Reyansh’s custody battle and Shweta emerged victorious in it. She hailed the court’s judgment and disclosed that Abhinav followed her everywhere she would go in the last two years.

6. Shweta Tiwari’s controversial ‘bra’ remark

In 2022, Shweta courted controversy with her remark at a press conference. During a conversation with media at the trailer launch of her web series with Sourabh Raaj Jain, the actress poked fun at Sourabh for playing the character of a bra-fitter in the show, while in his previous dramas, he had portrayed the role of Lord Krishna.

Shweta joked about the astonishing ‘jump’ of the actor from essaying a God to a bra fitter. She added, “Meri bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hain (My bra size is being taken by God)." Her statement didn’t go down well with a section of society and an FIR was filed against her in MP.

Workwise, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen on Aapka Apna Zakir. Her last fictional outing was a web show titled Indian Police Force.

