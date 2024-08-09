Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Zakir Khan challenges Shraddha Kapoor to do THIS; Stree 2 actor proves being a 'desi girl'

Renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is all set to make his television debut with his first-ever talk show, Aapka Apna Zakir. One of the latest promo clips features Stree 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as guests. Zakir takes a jibe at the former for having studied abroad and asks her to identify the Indian spices. The entire interaction leaves the host surprised after she succeeds in the challenge.

Ahead of the release of its first episode, the makers have dropped multiple promos creating intrigue and excitement among the audience. A recent promo of Aapka Apna Zakir opens up with Zakir Khan landing sarcastic comments for Shraddha. He says, "Naazon se pali, America mein padhi, kya hi bata paayegi masalon ke naam. Aaiye zara dekhte hain (Raised with care, educated in America, how can she tell the names of spices. Let's see)."

The next moment, the Aashiqui 2 fame successfully identifies the Indian spices and that too by their Hindi names. It did not even take her a minute to do so, leaving everyone, including host Zakir Khan, surprised. Reacting to the same, the stand-up comedian excitedly says, "7 crore," and starts running around. Lastly, Shraddha comments, "Bola tha na Desi girl hun yaar (I told you I am a desi girl)."

The caption of the promo clip reads, "Aur bohot saare raaz khuley desi girl Shraddha ke, hamare desi boy ke saamne (Many more secrets of desi girl Shraddha are revealed in front of our desi boy)."

Take a look at Aapka Apna Zakir's promo here:

For the uninitiated, Aapka Apna Zakir is a chat show which is set to air a new episode every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM on Sony TV. Speaking of its premiere, it will have its first episode on August 10. While comedian Zakir Khan will be hosting the show, he will be joined by an ensemble cast. Besides Shweta Tiwari and Rithvik Dhanjani, the upcoming show features Paresh Ganatra and Gopal Datt.

