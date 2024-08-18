Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gives it back to Abhishek Kumar after he takes a dig at her; 'Achhi baat hai, darr ke reh'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting interesting and exciting with each passing episode. Tonight (August 17), host Rohit Shetty announced the 'team week.' Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were selected as captains, and they had the power to choose who among their team members would perform the given stunt. Sumona's team won the first task, and Nimrit's team could not register their victory. Taking a dig at the same, Abhishek Kumar commented on the Bigg Boss 16 fame, and the latter gave him back.

After the completion of the first task, wherein Karanveer Mehra and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa (from Sumona's team) emerged as the winner, Rohit Shetty and the contestants gathered at the next location for the next task. The maverick filmmaker and director said, "Mausam kuchh aisa hai ki Sumona ki team hai 10 points par aur Nimrit ki team hai 0 par (The situation is such that Sumona's team is at 10 points and Nimrit's team is at 0)."

Rohit asked the Choti Sarrdaarni actress about whether she and her team would lose in the team week. To this, Nimrit remarked, "Bilkul bhi nahi, harayenge sir (not at all, but we'll defeat them)." Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar intervened and, taking a dig at her, said, "Tab se 15-20 meetings unhone kar li hai (They have already done 15 to 20 meetings till now)."

Replying back to the sarcastic comment, Nimrit remarked, "Lag raha hai mujhe tu bahut darr raha hai isiliye tera saara focus idhar hi chal raha hai. Itna overconfidence nahi chalta (I feel that you are very scared, that is why your entire focus is here. So much overconfidence is never fruitful)." When the Bigg Boss 17 fame admitted to being fearful from her, she said, "Achhi baat hai, darr ke reh (Good thing. Be scared)."

Well, in today's (August 17) episode, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff made wild card entries to the show adding more drama and twist to the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs new episodes on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

