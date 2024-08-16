Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor Vikrant Massey says he was stereotyped as ‘poor, malnourished’ boy-next-door because of his physical appearance

Vikrant Massey is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The actor who plays a grey character in this series recently spoke to Mid-day and shared how he attempts to humanize the character so that people can find it relatable. The 12th Fail star shared how in the last decade, he feels storytelling has evolved largely and unconventional characters have become mainstream due to its resonance.

Vikrant added, “Even if you play an out-and-out antagonist and manage to humanize it, you will find a lot of relatability with it.”

The 37-year-old who will be next seen in the Netflix thriller Sector 36 further confessed that sometimes people keep expectations that only a certain kind of performance should come from him. Massey shared, “I was bracketed as this poor, malnourished, simple boy-next-door. But I have been fortunate with my writers and producers, who recognized the potential beyond [my] physical appearance or perceived image.”

Vikrant stressed that what people saw in Haseen Dillruba’s second half was a breath of fresh air for those who stereotyped him. The actor also promised that what he is about to come up with next year is what people are not expecting from him at all. Another reason for not doing similar kind of roles for Vikrant Massey is because he feels bored about it and feels it is important to break the rut.

“Jimmy sir [Sheirgill] said in an interview that you can’t keep doing the same thing. There are times when you do something intense and take [the character] back home, and other times, you feel like doing a mindless comedy,” said Massey adding that it’s difficult to fight the perception already created in the audiences’ mind but the only thing one can do is give out-of-box performances.

Vikrant’s latest Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, is already streaming on Netflix and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. After this, Vikrant will headline Sector 36 alongside Deepak Dobriyal. The crime thriller is reportedly inspired by 2006’s Nithari case.

