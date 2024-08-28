Aapka Apna Zakir's Shweta Tiwari aces her boss lady look in comfy yellow and white formal outfit

Fashion Queen Shweta Tiwari never fails to make heads turn. If you wish to get style inspiration for festivities, casual outings, the gym, or work, you should hunt down Shweta's Instagram profile. It will help you style fabulously, just like her! Today, the actress decided to leave her fans amazed with her chic yet boss lady look.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Shweta Tiwari dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and stunned her fans. The actress exuded charm in these pictures in a bright yellow blazer, yellow spaghetti top, and white pants. Here, the actress looked glamorous as she posed for the pictures with her laptop.

Her heart-melting smile, stunning makeup and hair, and her fabulous persona can sweep anyone off their feet. Shweta opted for statement earrings on her outfit and aced the look.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

Aren't her pictures amazing? The boss lady knows how to make a statement and stand out with her fashion choices. The actress has often proved that she is ageing like a fine wine.

Regarding her professional life, Shweta is currently seen in the newly launched hit reality show Aapka Apna Zakir. Zakir Khan's show features Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers. So far, several celebrities have appeared on the show as guests to promote their projects and have had an entertaining time with the team members.

Over the years, Shweta Tiwari has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows. She gained a massive fan following for her reel and genuine personality. After playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress became a household name. Shweta even participated in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner.

Apart from these, Shweta acted in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and a few more. She was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita.

