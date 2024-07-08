Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes hilariously recreates Aamir Khan's Ghulam dialogue, tags co-star Shubhaavi Choksey

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shares a close bond with her co-star Shubhaavi Choksey and the duo are besties. Well, Erica is a globe trotter and it looks like as the monsoon is here she is craving to go on a vacation with Shubhaavi. A while ago, the TV actress took to her Instagram handle to ask her Kasautii co-star about a vacation plan in pure Aamir Khan style.

Erica Fernandes recreates Aamir Khan's Aati Kya Khandala dialogue with a twist:

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram story to recreate Aamir Khan's Aati Kya Khandala song from the film Ghulam in a punny way. The original line of the song is, "Ghumenge Phirenge Nachenge Gaaenge Aish Karenge Aur Kya (We will roam, dance, sing, and chill)." Erica was seen saying in the video, "Ghumenge Phirenge Nachenge Gaaenge Aish Karenge magar kab? (We will roam, dance, sing, and chill but when)."

Take a look at the video here:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had captioned the clip as "Me asking my girl gang this question. Tag the person you ask this question to." Her expression was on point and it looked like she badly wanted her girl bestie Shubhaavi Choksey to make a travel plan soon. Erica's version of Ghulam's dialogue is relatable as in this hectic working life, it gets difficult to make travel plans.

Advertisement

Erica Fernades's bond with Shubhaavi Choksey is all things love:

Erica Fernandes had played the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan who essayed the role of Anurag Basu. Shubhaavi Choksey played Erica's on-screen mother-in-law Mohini Basu. The duo was also seen rustling up in a cooking reality show named Kitchen Champions which was hosted by Ishq Mein Marjawan star Arjun Bijlani. It had an array of stars from the TV world donning the chef's hat.

More about Aamir Khan's film Ghulam and Aati Kya Khandala song:

Aati Kya Khandala song featured Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan. The song by Alka Yagnik has become a cult classic and is loved by people of all generations as it has a sweet and simple picturization and was composed by Jatin-Lalit. Talking about Ghulam, Aamir played the role of a tapori who was rough, tough, and as well sensitive.



Advertisement





ALSO READ: PICS: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes radiates elegance in her pink polka dot co-ord set