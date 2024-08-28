Shweta Tiwari's favorite pastime between shoots is all things intellectual, just like her; See PIC

Shweta Tiwari is an avid book lover and the proof is her Instagram photos and videos. She often gives a sneak peek into her daily life. A reported friend of the actress recently posted a picture, which again proved that she is a certified bibliophile.

Shweta Tiwari reshared the Instagram story posted by her friend Sohail Mughal. In the photo, she is seen lost in pensive thoughts, as she reads a book. From the background details, it looks as if the actress is getting ready for a shoot, as her makeup team can be seen fixing her tresses. The actress wore a cute pink kurta, teamed with purple eye shadow, with a tissue paper in hand.

The caption on her post described Tiwari's mood who was engrossed in reading. "In every book a new friend found. In every line her soul understood. She and her books a timeless dance."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is known to look resplendent in whatever she wears. She has a huge fan base and whatever the 43-year-old actress posts, becomes a hit instantly. It was just yesterday when she was spotted in the city where she shone her charm effortlessly.

The Laughter Chefs star looked sultry in a purple saree and exuded scintillating vibes. She teamed up her saree with big earrings, and a small bindi, and her makeup was so on point, that it shelled out perfect desi vibes.

On the professional front, she is seen in the comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir which airs every weekend on Sony TV and Sony Liv. From Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sharvari, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee; the show has seen eminent stars coming and discussing films, and life in general.

The comedy-centric show, apart from Tiwari also has Rithvik Dhanjani, Paresh Ganatra, and Gopal Datt who are the other guests in the show. Fans of Palak Tiwari's mom were on cloud nine when they got to know that she would be a part of the show. Shweta has always showed off her versatility as a performer. A self-made lady, her role as Prerna in Cezanne Khan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay gave her a household name.

