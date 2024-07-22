Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Naila's husband Haroon slaps Maheen for her ill-mannered behavior; latter to take revenge

One of the Pakistani dramas garnering huge attention and keeping the audience captivated is Aik Chubhan Si. The show aired its first episode on the official YouTube channel of Hum TV on May 13, 2024. It unfolds the story of a blissful marriage that is disrupted after someone unexpectedly arrives in the couple's life. Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn are in the lead, playing a married couple, Haroon and Naila. Further, Hira Khan stars as Maheen.

The makers have now released a new promo teasing a major twist for the viewers. Haroon slaps Maheen, and the latter is eager to avenge her disrespect and bring trouble into his life.

Haroon and Maheen get into a rough patch

As per the promo released by the makers of Aik Chubhan Si on the official social media handles of Hum TV, Maheen is seen talking to her cousin's sister, Naila. The former is seen creating a dramatic situation and says, "Agar Haroon bhai ko mere yahan pasand nahi hai toh main Nafeesa khala ke taraf wapas chali jaati hun (If Haroon doesn't want me to stay here, I'll go back to Nafeesa aunt)."

Consoling Maheen, Naila assures that she is always with her. The next moment, the clip shows Maheen sneaking into her cousin's room and looking at her lavish bag collection. Further, the promo gives insight into the major argument happening between Haroon and Maheen. The former scolds her by saying, "Isey apna ghar mat samjho jahan tumhari har ill-mannered rawaiyon par koi tumhe tokta nahi tha (Don't think of this as your home where no one rebuked you for all your stupid behavior)."

Replying to the same, Maheen angrily expresses, "Mere pe aap yun rob nahi jama sakte, main munh tod dungi (You cannot control me, I'll break your face)." At this point, he loses calm and slaps her for heated words. She reacts, "Iska toh main aisa badla lungi, ki aap saari zindagi yaad karenge, vaada raha (I will take such revenge for this which you will remember all your life, I promise)."

Have a look at the promo here:

More about Aik Chubhan Si

Written By Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Mohsin Talat, Aik Chubhan Si is the second collaboration of Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn after the drama serial Saraab. Bankrolled by Moomal Productions and Momina Duraid Productions, the show airs on HUM TV!

