Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's dance at their Holi bash to Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang's banter; WATCH highlights

Today, March 14, marks the auspicious occasion of Holi. This special festival sees celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosting a grand Holi bash attended by many notable figures. Each year, the power couple organizes this elaborate celebration, which draws numerous celebrities. This year, attendees included Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and others, all participating in Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash, famously known as #AnViKiRasleela.

In a clip, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen dancing their hearts out to the Dhol beats. The actress looks beautiful in a stunning plain red saree, meanwhile, Vicky looks dapper in an all white look. Both are all smiles as they enjoy themselves. In another video, the duo can be seen applying yellow color to each other as they interact with the media. Ankita can be seen grooving with the guests here and looks gorgeous.

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's video here-

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang also graced Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash. While posing for the paparazzi, the duo even teased each other by applying colors. While Karan looked dapper in an all white kurta pajama and multi colored dupatta, Chum opted for a white kurta and denim shorts.

Isha Malviya, who became close friends with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during their stint in Bigg Boss 17, graced their Holi bash in style. The actress sported a white plunging neckline blouse and knee-length lehenga and draped her dupatta around her neck. However, what stands out here is the hot pink cowboy boots that she sported with her outfit.

Isha Malviya even sported hot pink bangles. While posing for the snaps, Isha shook her leg. Before bidding goodbye to the paparazzi, Isha said, "Bas abhi bohat footage ho gaya jao, bas (Now, enough footage is recorded)."

Watch Isha Malviya's video here-

Soon, Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, was clicked at AnVi's raasleela. The actor, whose energy was high, also danced while posing for the photos. He opted for a blue shirt and denim.

Watch Samarth Jurel's video here-

Mannara Chopra arrived at AnVi's Rasleela and was all smiles as she posed for the media. The actress opted for a traditional white outfit and sported a multicolored dupatta. She also donned a multicolored belt on her ethnic outfit.

Watch Mannara Chopra's video here-

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani also attended AnVi Ki Rasleela. The famous social media personality looked gorgeous in a white ethnic outfit at the Holi bash.

Watch Manisha Rani's video here-

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in Laughter Chefs.